Ukrainian Railways launches new trains to Poland

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has announced the launch of new international train services to Poland, including train No. 31/32 on the Kyiv-Przemyśl route and train No. 73/74 on the Dnipro-Przemyśl route.

According to a statement on the company's Telegram channel, train No. 31/32 on the Kyiv-Przemyśl route offers connections with trains to Berlin, Prague, Krakow, Katowice and Wroclaw. It also stops in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil and Lviv.

The train is scheduled to depart Kyiv at 9:30 p.m. and arrive in Przemyśl at 8:19 a.m.

In early October, Ukrzaliznytsia said on the social media platform Threads that train No. 31/32 on the Zaporizhia-Przemyśl route and train No. 79/80, known as Sicheslav, on the Dnipro-Lviv route were scheduled to be discontinued as of October 20.

At the time, the company noted that passengers on train No. 31/32 would be able to travel with a transfer in Lviv or Kyiv.

As for train No. 73/74 on the Dnipro-Przemyśl route, it will run via Oleksandria, Kamianske, Piatykhatky, Znamianka and Lviv.

The train is scheduled to depart Dnipro at 7 p.m. and arrive in Przemyśl at 2:10 p.m.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that passengers arriving on train No. 73/74 from Dnipro to Przemyśl will be able to transfer to trains to Krakow, Warsaw, Prague and Munich.

The company also announced that its flagship train No. 23/24 on the Kyiv-Chełm route will be named after prominent Ukrainian historian and head of the Ukrainian Central Rada, Mykhailo Hrushevsky.

The train consists of modern, enhanced-comfort passenger carriages built in Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We continue working to provide convenient rail connections on various routes," the company said.