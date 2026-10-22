HACC extends Halushchenko's duties, removes electronic bracelet

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has extended the term of procedural duties for former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, who is a suspect in the "Midas" corruption case, but removed the requirement to wear an electronic monitoring device.

"HACC partially satisfied the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and extended for 2 months the term of procedural duties imposed on the former minister of energy," the HACC reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the report, the suspect is required to report to NABU detectives, SAPO prosecutors in this criminal proceeding, and the investigating judge upon every request; not leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without permission from NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors; report any change in his place of residence; refrain from communicating with specified individuals; and surrender all his passports for travel abroad and any other documents granting the right to leave Ukraine to the State Migration Service of Ukraine for storage.

"At the same time, the investigating judge refused to extend the term of the duty to wear an electronic monitoring device," the statement notes.

The reasoning behind the decision, as clarified by the court, will be set out in the full text of the ruling, which will be available in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

As reported, the former minister of energy was detained while attempting to leave Ukraine as part of Midas case on February 15, 2026. On February 16, he was served with a notice of suspicion in the "Midas" case, facing charges of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

Halushchenko was taken into custody with an alternative bail set at UAH 200 million; in June, HACC extended the former minister's detention period but reduced bail to UAH 150 million. At the end of June, the bail for Halushchenko was posted, and procedural duties were imposed on him.