Ukraine receives bodies of 252 fallen – Coordination Headquarters

The bodies of 252 fallen individuals, who according to the Russian side are Ukrainian service members, were returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation efforts, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday.

"Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of expert institutions, will conduct all necessary measures to identify the repatriated deceased," the statement reads.

The repatriation measures were carried out following joint efforts by representatives of the Coordination Headquarters, as well as the Joint Center under the SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman's Office, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of Ukraine's security and defense sector.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for assistance and support in carrying out the repatriation measures," the report states.

The last time the Coordination Headquarters reported the return of bodies of the fallen was on September 17. At that time, it was also about 252 bodies, which according to the Russian side belonged to citizens of Ukraine, including service members. Prior to that, the return of 261 fallen was reported on August 13.