American Hubbard tortured during 4 years in Russian prison, two colonies – Book of Executioners

The Ukrainian state online information project Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People reports that 74-year-old U.S citizen Stephen Hubbard, released from Russian captivity on October 21 as part of ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine during a visit by U.S President Donald Trump's representative Steven Witkoff to Russia, was held after capture initially in a remand prison in Bryansk region of Russia, then in colonies in Vladimir region and the Republic of Mordovia in Russia, where he was subjected to torture.

"The occupiers captured him on April 2, 2022, in temporarily occupied Izium in Kharkiv region. Two and a half years later, in October 2024, Moscow City Court sentenced him to six years and 10 months in a colony under an article on 'mercenarism' (Part 3 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Russia). According to the occupiers, the U.S citizen, who had lived in Ukraine since 2014 and taught English, joined the territorial defense of the city of Izium in February 2022," the statement reads.

According to the project, prior to sentencing, Hubbard was held in detention center No. 2 in the city of Novozybkov, Bryansk region, and in Correctional Colony No. 7 in the village of Pakino, Vladimir region. "There, like Ukrainian prisoners, he was subjected to torture. According to his cellmate, released Ukrainian prisoner of war Ihor Shyshko, the American was beaten with sticks, batons, and kicked, shocked with stun guns, set upon by dogs, starved, forced to crawl along corridors and even simulate sexual acts. Hubbard's plight was aggravated by the fact that he is a U.S citizen and did not speak Russian, which caused staff to further abuse him," the report says.

Hubbard was held in the detention center in Novozybkov from approximately September 2022 to May 2023. "Released prisoners tell of numerous cases of torture in this institution, including beatings during 'reception,' interrogations, and inspections, dog attacks, stun gun shocks... At least three deaths of Ukrainians are known to have occurred in this detention center," the project's materials recount.

In Correctional Colony No. 7 in Vladimir region, Hubbard was held from May 2023 to the spring of 2024. "Those released from IK-7 report that colony staff beat prisoners twice a day during inspections and resorted to torture, including beatings with sticks on the soles of the feet... At least three deaths of Ukrainians are known to have occurred in this IK," the statement reads.

Russian media cite Correctional Colony No. 12 in Mordovia as Hubbard's last place of imprisonment, but project staff are currently verifying this information.

As reported, Hubbard's release became known during Witkoff's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday. He thanked the Russian side on behalf of Trump and the American people. The day before, Trump stated that during a telephone conversation with Putin he had requested Hubbard's release. Witkoff also stated that negotiations with Ukrainian and European representatives held in Oslo were productive and the parties made progress. "I hope we have indeed established the necessary foundation to successfully reach a ceasefire," he said at the meeting with Putin.

Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People was launched on the initiative of the President of Ukraine in 2022 to collect data for national and international judicial instances, tribunals, and accountability records. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and other law enforcement bodies are involved in creating and verifying data. The database includes Russia military personnel and command who issued or executed criminal orders, staff of detention center and colonies involved in torturing Ukrainians, as well as judges who handed down and fabricated illegal sentences against citizens of Ukraine.