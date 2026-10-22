Rescuers extinguish all fires in Kyiv after Russian shelling, 1 killed, over 20 injured – interior minister

In Kyiv, all fires caused by the massive enemy strike have been extinguished, and in the capital's Pechersky district, a part of an enemy missile stuck in the ground is being removed, reported Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA) Ivan Vyhivsky.

On his Telegram channel on Thursday, he informed that since night, more than 400 rescuers and police officers have been working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling in Kyiv alone.

"In total, the occupiers attacked 12 regions of Ukraine and the capital. Three waves of ballistic strikes were launched on Kyiv. Unfortunately, one man was killed. Over 20 more people, including children, were injured," noted the head of the MIA.

According to him, as a result of the enemy shelling, residential buildings, an ambulance station, a hypermarket, a post office, and a monastery were damaged. "In the private sector, houses on several streets were mangled," he added.

The minister noted that rescuers and police officers worked in each district from the first minutes.

"All fires have already been extinguished, and at these minutes, cooling of structures and recording of crimes are underway. In the Pechersky district of the capital, police bomb technicians and a SES demining group are removing part of an enemy missile stuck in the ground," Vyhivsky emphasized.

The head of the MIA thanked every rescuer and police officer extinguishing fires, assisting victims, documenting the act of another Russian terror, and ensuring traffic flow.