Zelenskyy: Ukraine works to unblock route to Oleshky

Ukraine is working to unblock the route to the occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region, where people, including children, have been trapped without food, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"In Oleshky right now, people and children are trapped without food, without anything. They are not being let through. Right now we are working to unblock this route," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Steven Bartlett.

He also noted that Kherson remains under constant threat of shelling due to the deployment of Russian forces on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River.