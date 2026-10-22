Beskrestnov: Russians attack central Kyiv with Iskander carrying cluster warhead

Russian occupiers used Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead to strike the center of Kyiv on Thursday night, reported Serhiy Flash Beskrestnov, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Defense Technologies, expressing conviction that this was done not for a military purpose, but to injure as many civilians as possible.

"Tonight, Russia attacked the historic center of Kyiv with Iskander ballistic missile carrying a K5 cluster warhead. This warhead explodes above ground and is used specifically for maximum destruction of personnel and equipment over an area of 400 by 400 meters. 58 bomblets explode in the air. This strike was not carried out for military purposes. The goal was to destroy part of the old city and injure as many people as possible," Beskrestnov wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning.

As reported, as a result of the massive Russian strike on Kyiv on Thursday night, October 22, consequences were recorded in six of the capital's ten administrative districts. One death and 24 injuries were reported, with 16 of them hospitalized.

According to the Air Force, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine overnight using Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon/Onyx missiles and 210 attack UAVs and decoy drones. The main direction of the strike was Kyiv. As of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down and suppressed 181 enemy UAVs (including 87 jet-powered ones), but hits were recorded at 32 locations, along with falling debris at eight locations.