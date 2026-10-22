Russian attacks damage Epicentr hypermarket, Retail Park Pochaina in Kyiv

A Russian attack on the capital overnight into Thursday damaged an Epicentr hypermarket and the Retail Park Pochaina shopping complex.

According to photographs published in the media, the most extensive damage was sustained by the premises of JYSK, Puma, Colin's and Nova Poshta (NP) stores, as well as the office of Nhood Ukraine, the management company of the retail park.

Nhood Ukraine declined to comment to Interfax-Ukraine on the losses for the time being.

The press service of Auchan told the agency that the facade and entrance area of the Auchan Pochaina store had sustained minor damage and that the store was operating as usual.

As reported, Russian forces have attacked several Epicentr facilities in recent days. In particular, on October 19, a jet-powered Shahed drone struck the grounds of an Epicentr facility in Kovel, Volyn region, damaging warehouse premises. On October 20, shopping centers in Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, and Dubno, Rivne region, were hit, followed by an attack on a facility in Uman overnight on October 21.