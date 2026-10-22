Zelenskyy: Putin won't dare use nuclear weapons for fear of losing allies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that Russia will dare to use nuclear weapons, because in that case it would lose all its allies, including the U.S and China.

"After what they [Russians] have already done, it occurs to everyone that they might do something even worse. But as of today, I don't think they will risk using nuclear weapons, because then, I think, they won't definitely. I am sure they will be left with no allies, including countries like America, China," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Steven Bartlett.

He noted that the use of nuclear weapons would create a dangerous precedent that could lead to their reuse in other conflicts.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is dealing with a man and a system that, according to him, will hold onto each other until the end of Vladimir Putin's life.

"We are dealing with a man and a system that until the end of his days will hold onto him, and he onto it, because only when his life ends will he leave the Kremlin and hand over, well, physically hand over, in a natural way hand over power," the president explained.