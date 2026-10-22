Defense Forces inflict record daily losses on Russian army – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, October 21, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 2,250 Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"This is the highest daily enemy personnel loss figure for the entire period of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainians make every effort to preserve every life of their military and civilians. In Russia, however, a soldier is simply a resource that is not spared and simply sent to be destroyed," the statement on the Telegram channel emphasizes.

Overall, the top five highest daily enemy personnel losses include October 21, 2026 (2,250 people), December 19, 2024 (2,200 people), October 18, 2026 (2,100 people), September 27, 2026 (2,090 people), and November 28, 2024 (2,030 people).

"Three of the five highest figures fall in September and October 2026. The previous record held for nearly two years," the General Staff notes.

In total, since the beginning of 2026, total losses of the Russian aggressor in personnel stand at approximately 363,820 people. Since February 24, 2022, the Russian army has lost 1,572,790 servicemen.

"Russia losses are increasing month by month. In February 2026, they stood at 26,090 people, while in September they reached 46,230 people. September marked the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the year. During less than three weeks of October, occupier losses have already reached nearly 37,000 people. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are systematically exhausting the offensive potential of Russia army to achieve the complete cessation of Russia's armed aggression against our country," the General Staff summarized.