Zelenskyy: Russia launches demonstrative strike right after another round of talks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the Russia’s lack of "real changes in its attitude toward everything that is happening," noting that "virtually right after another round of talks, Russia launched a demonstrative strike."

"Three waves of ballistic strikes were fired by Russian 'humanists' at Kyiv since the evening. They used 21 missiles. Unfortunately, there are a significant number of hits and damages in the city: ordinary houses, energy, infrastructure of one of the railway stations and the subway, shopping centers, enterprises. Even a monastery is among the damaged sites," the president wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

"Twelve of our regions came under Russian strikes tonight. In Kyiv and the regions, 34 people were injured, including five children. As of now, two fatalities are known," Zelenskyy stressed.

According to him, "virtually right after another round of talks, Russia launched a demonstrative strike." "This means there are no real changes in its attitude toward everything that is happening. It is important to continue trying to find the right solutions to end this war. But when Russian ballistics are the response to negotiations, real pressure on Russia is needed so that there are other steps—steps toward stopping the killings," the head of state wrote.

He again noted the need for strengthening air defense and the rapid delivery of missiles, as well as sanctions for the war.