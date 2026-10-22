Belgian PM convinced EU won't revive plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said the European Commission would not propose new mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets to cover Ukraine's financial needs.

"I am certain of that, because that is also what has been said," he said on Wednesday in the Belgian parliament, reporting on the outcome of last week's EU summit.

At the same time, De Wever said he could not rule out other member states trying to revive the discussion on Russian assets. He criticized Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten for saying on radio that he wanted to "take that money." He said some newer European leaders had not taken part in last year's debate and were now promoting arguments that he had previously managed to shut down at an early stage.

De Wever said he had warned his European counterparts that "even that kind of language" could have legal consequences. According to De Wever, the intervention had an impact. "One colleague told me in the corridor it was as if I had gone over that debate with a flamethrower," he said.

Last year, De Wever firmly opposed the use of approximately EUR 185 billion in frozen Russian assets held at Belgian depository Euroclear. Instead, EU leaders approved a EUR 90 billion loan for Ukraine for 2026-2027, although estimates suggest that this amount will not be sufficient.

At last week's summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the EU for an additional EUR 70 billion in support for next year.