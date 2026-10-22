Russian attacks on Kyiv kill 1, injure 24 – official

As a result of a massive Russian strike on Kyiv overnight into Thursday, October 22, consequences were recorded across six districts of the capital, Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

"Regrettably, 1 person was killed; we express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. 24 people were injured, 16 of whom were hospitalized," the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

In Dniprovsky district, private residential houses were damaged and a fire broke out, which has been extinguished. Non-residential buildings were also damaged.

In Darnytsky district, a missile fell on non-residential buildings.

In Sviatoshynsky district, non-residential buildings and a restaurant were damaged; a fire broke out and was extinguished.

In Obolonsky district, non-residential buildings were damaged and a fire broke out, which was extinguished.

In Holosiivsky district, non-residential buildings were damaged; a fire broke out and was extinguished.

In Pechersky district, a medical facility and ambulances were damaged. At another location, falling debris was recorded on the grounds of a monastery.