Former head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP), Member of Parliament Volodymyr Vyatrovych (European Solidarity faction) believes that by postponing the commemoration of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), Ukraine is agreeing to external control.

"They [Polish politicians] understand that achieving this goal now [inducing Ukrainians to abandon UPA commemoration] is unrealistic, so they are creating the necessary conditions. In particular, they use the topic of military aid to exert pressure and organize leaks suggesting that aid has allegedly already been stopped. The goal is to prompt even those Ukrainians who view the UPA positively to agree with the claim that such commemoration is 'untimely'," Vyatrovych wrote on Facebook.

In his view, a time will never come when Polish politicians react calmly to such decisions.

"Their demands on this issue can only be satisfied by giving up the commemoration itself. Therefore, postponing in this case means giving up, and thus silently accepting control," the former UINP head noted.

He emphasized that this is not merely about a moral duty to honor those who fought for freedom in the past.

"It is also about what was fought for then and what we are fighting for now: the right to be ourselves, to make decisions that are right for us, to be responsible subjects of history rather than objects of external forces pursuing their own interests," Vyatrovych wrote.

The day before, the publication European Pravda, citing a source in the Ukrainian government, reported that the decision of the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleh Olzhych led to the suspension of a major military aid package transfer to Ukraine from Poland.

Later, the Ministry of National Defence of Poland refuted this information.

As reported, on October 20, the Lviv Regional Council voted in favor of declaring 2027 Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleh Olzhych. The relevant decision was approved at a meeting of the regional council's commission on culture, information policy, and promotion back on July 6, shortly after Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced the decision to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle due to his conferral of the honorary name "named after the Heroes of the UPA" on the Special Operations Forces' Separate Special Operations Center North.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the Lviv Regional Council's decision on October 20, noting that it helps Ukraine's enemies, while Polish Minister of Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the decision harms relations between the two countries.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski signed a petition to add Lviv Regional Council MP Svyatoslav Sheremeta to the list of persons undesirable on the territory of Poland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement emphasizing the importance of developing friendly bilateral relations with Poland and views the Lviv Regional Council's recent decision as counterproductive to ongoing efforts.

On October 21, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Marcin Bosacki stated that the Ukrainian side had promised to revoke the Lviv Regional Council's decision.