Ukraine, Canada to sign 100-Year Partnership Agreement – Ukrainian FM

Ukraine and Canada are preparing to sign a 100-Year Partnership Agreement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said following a conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

"We need targeted anti-ballistic sanctions to disrupt Russia's missile production and cut off access to critical components," he wrote on social media platform X.

According to Sybiha, the two sides discussed further steps following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Canada, including preparations for signing the 100-Year Partnership Agreement and the development of security cooperation.

Sybiha also briefed his Canadian counterpart on the consequences of Russia's latest missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's civilian population and critical infrastructure.

The two sides discussed ongoing efforts to achieve peace, as well as the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system, particularly its ability to intercept ballistic missiles.

Sybiha added that accelerating deliveries of interceptor missiles was also critically important to protecting Ukrainian airspace and energy infrastructure.

"I also thanked Anita for Canada's co-hosting of the Pathways to Peace conference in Toronto, focused on returning Ukrainian children, detained civilians, and prisoners of war," he said.