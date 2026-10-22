Air defense downs 181 of 210 Russian UAVs

Overnight into Thursday, October 22, Russian occupiers launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon/Onyx missiles and 210 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and Parodiya-type decoy drones.

Kyiv was the primary vector of the attack, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 181 Russian UAVs of the Shahed type (87 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, and other drone types; 10 strike drones are still in the air, combat work continues! Do not ignore the air raid alarm!" the message on the Telegram channel reads.

Additionally, hits by Russian air attack means were recorded at 32 locations, along with falls of shot-down targets (debris) at 8 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.