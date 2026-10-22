Overnight attack on Kyiv shows Russian "humanism", only strength stops war – Sybiha

Overnight into Thursday, Kyivians heard what real Russian "humanism" sounds like, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated, reacting to another Russian attack on Kyiv.

"Overnight, Kyiv residents heard what Russian "humanism" truly sounds like: a brutal attack with dozens of ballistic missiles," he wrote on the X social network.

The minister noted that the attack was directed at energy infrastructure, medical facilities, shopping centers, and residential areas.

He added that other cities across Ukraine also came under strike.

"Appeasement, servility, and flattery will not stop this war. Only strength will," Sybiha emphasized.

As reported, 15 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy shelling overnight into October 22, including two 15-year-old children. Traffic on the Pivdenny (South) Bridge heading from the right to the left bank in Kyiv has been restricted due to the enemy attack on the capital.

Russia carried out another massive drone and ballistic attack on Ukraine, particularly Kyiv. This time, the enemy resorted to multi-wave attacks, launching ballistics every two hours starting from 22:00 Wednesday evening.