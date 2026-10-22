Shelling of Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 15 in past day

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes on Kharkiv and 11 settlements across the region, killing one person and injuring 15 others, including three children, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"In the village of Lymanivka, Lozova community, a 42-year-old woman was killed, a 13-year-old boy was injured, and 8 other people, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered an acute stress reaction; in the city of Derhachi, a 46-year-old woman was injured; in the settlement of Vysokyi, a 35-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were injured; in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Borova community, a 47-year-old man was injured; in the settlement of Slatyne, Derhachi community, a 40-year-old man was injured; in the city of Izium, a 53-year-old woman was injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.