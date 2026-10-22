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Kyiv reinforces bus routes 22, 91 after Green Line changes

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Kyiv reinforces bus routes 22, 91 after Green Line changes

Kyiv is reinforcing bus routes No. 22 and No. 91 in connection with temporary changes in the operation of the subway's Green Line, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported.

According to the KCSA, the number of buses on route No. 22 will increase from 10 to 12. Five of them will run on a shortened route from Trostyanetska Street to the Lybidska metro station, which is expected to reduce congestion on this section.

On route No. 91, the number of buses will be increased from three to five.

"We ask passengers to take temporary changes into account when planning their trips," the KCSA statement on Telegram reads.

#kyiv #metro #transport #buses
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