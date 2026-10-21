Pyshny: I will continue to fulfill my duties as NBU governor, ready to cooperate fully with investigation

Searches conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) in the "workspace" of National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshny revealed nothing that could indicate that he or any NBU employee had committed any violations, Pyshny himself stated.

"I continue to fulfill my duties as head of the National Bank of Ukraine. My priorities remain unchanged: macrofinancial stability, the stability of the banking system, and the protection of the NBU's institutional independence," he said on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

Pyshny asserts that, according to the court ruling, the criminal proceedings – within the framework of which investigative actions were conducted – do not pertain to either the activities of the National Bank of Ukraine or his official duties as head of the central bank.

"I respect the work of NABU and the SAPO, support the independence of anti-corruption agencies, and am ready to cooperate fully with the investigation within the bounds of the law," the NBU governor said.

He also said the independence and institutional capacity of the National Bank are of fundamental importance.

"The independence of state institutions entails not only freedom from external influence but also mutual respect, accountability, and strict adherence to the law… I am convinced that all issues must be resolved exclusively within the legal framework," Pyshny said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NABU said that its detectives had conducted searches at the NBU's premises and at the residence of one of its employees; no one was detained, and no charges were announced.

No further details were disclosed to preserve the confidentiality of the pre-trial investigation.

For its part, the National Bank stated that additional explanations would be provided upon completion of the procedural actions, while the NBU continues to operate as usual.