Talks in St. Petersburg, Oslo constructive; work under way to organise US-Russia-Ukraine trilateral meeting – Witkoff

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that the talks in St. Petersburg and Oslo regarding a resolution to the situation in Ukraine had been constructive.

"These discussions were constructive, and will continue with trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine at the technical level." Witkoff said on X social media platform.

He said he had met with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg; discussions on the framework for a peace agreement "to build on the progress made in Oslo with President Zelenskyy." Witkoff said he thanked Putin for the release of American citizen Stephen Gabbard from custody.

"While there is still important work left to do, President Trump remains committed to seeing this war end and achieving a comprehensive, durable peace that will provide security and prosperity for generations to come," Witkoff added.