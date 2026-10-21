Export of Ukrainian weapons during war unlikely due to lack of relevant NATO doctrines – Zaluzhny

The successful export of Ukrainian weapons and technologies depends on whether partners have appropriate military doctrines, since NATO relies on doctrines from previous eras, while new Ukrainian technologies are still under development, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

As Zaluzhny said during the fourth annual "Economic Truth" export forum in Kyiv on Wednesday, weapons will be purchased only when buyers have a "clear doctrine for their use."

"This isn't a marketplace where goods are simply exchanged. Marketing has no place here. They [potential buyers] use a doctrine that describes how a particular weapon is employed," he said.

Zaluzhny said that in order to begin the widespread use of new Ukrainian systems (particularly drones) as primary weapons in their armed forces, NATO countries need to revise their doctrines, which are currently geared toward different types of weaponry. At the same time, when asked whether Ukraine could provide a ready-made doctrine to its partners, he replied: "Probably not. Because for that, people would have to see that we have absolutely no doctrine… A doctrine… a second lieutenant would never be able to write it. That requires fundamental military knowledge."

In addition, commenting on the prospects of entering the arms markets and exporting technology, Zaluzhny expressed doubt about rapid, large-scale breakthroughs, since the relevant technologies and weapons are currently in a state of evolution that will last at least another three years.

"I doubt that entering the arms markets and utilizing export technologies will be a huge breakthrough for Ukrainian defenders," he said.