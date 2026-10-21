Rada to consider 2027 Budget proposal during upcoming plenary session week – Koretsky

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky thanked the members of the Budget Committee for their support of the 2027 budget proposal.

"All recommendations provided by the committee will be carefully reviewed during preparations for the second reading. This is the budget of a country at war, and our shared task is to meet security and defense needs, maintain financial stability and social benefits, and guarantee Ukrainians the necessary support," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel.

He said that the first reading of the draft State Budget is expected to take place during the upcoming plenary week.