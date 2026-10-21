Denmark to provide government guarantee for $112.6 mln loan to Fire Point subsidiary

Denmark announced that it has provided a state guarantee for a loan of DKK 750 million, or $112.6 million, to a Danish subsidiary of Fire Point, a Ukrainian defense technology manufacturer.

"This loan is backed by a Danish state guarantee, as the war in Ukraine makes it difficult for Fire Point to obtain a loan in Denmark on standard commercial terms," according to a statement from the Danish Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Business, and Finance.

The Danish ministry said in the statement, financing for Fire Point's Danish subsidiary will be provided through the country's Export and Investment Fund (EIFO).

According to Minister of Industry, Business, and Finance Martin Lidegaard, establishing Ukrainian production facilities on Danish territory to meet Ukraine's defense needs allows the two countries to build partnerships in this area.

"Denmark remains steadfast in its support for the Ukrainians' struggle for freedom. Therefore, Denmark is providing support – both now and in the future – that makes both Ukraine and Europe more resilient," the Danish Minister of Industry, Business, and Finance said.

In turn, Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Brøus said his country became the first nation to allow the establishment of a Ukrainian defense enterprise.

He also added that Fire Point's presence opens up broader opportunities for cooperation with the Danish Armed Forces and companies, which could also provide the country with access to technologies and expertise gained during a full-scale invasion.

"It is crucial for Ukraine's defense to gain broader access to critical defense materials and technologies through reliable supply chains; locating Ukrainian defense production outside of Ukraine provides better protection for facilities against Russian attacks," the Danish defense minister said.

Among other things, EIFO CEO Peder Lundquist said the fund is currently involved in nearly 40 projects aimed at assisting Ukraine and fostering deeper cooperation between Ukrainian and Danish partners.

"Funding for the Fire Point project is a concrete example of how these efforts are being implemented," Lundquist said.

As previously reported, Fire Point is working with Denmark to develop plans for building a solid-fuel production facility in that country. It was noted at the time that the plant is being built in South Jutland.

The defense company Fire Point specializes in the development and production of unmanned systems, long-range strike drones, and cruise and ballistic missiles.