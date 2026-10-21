Poland announces agreement to revoke Lviv Regional Council decision honouring Shukhevych, Insurgent Army

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki stated that the Ukrainian side had promised to revoke Lviv Regional Council's decision to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), Roman Shukhevych, and Oleh Olzhych, Polsat News reports.

The resolution was adopted on Tuesday during a plenary session of Lviv Regional Council, but the announcement of the resolution has since been removed from the council's website.

Bosacki said the Polish side had received assurances from officials in the Ukrainian president's office that the Lviv Regional Council's resolution would not take effect. He said that following Poland's intervention, the resolution on this matter had been removed from the council's website.

"The resolution is no longer on this website, so that gives us hope. We take the Ukrainian authorities at their word and expect these promises to be fulfilled," he said.