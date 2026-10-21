Moscow tells Witkoff it is ready to resume trilateral talks in first ten days of Nov

Vladimir Putin informed U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff of Russia's readiness to resume trilateral talks in the Russia-U.S.-Ukraine format in early November, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

According to Ushakov, as quoted by Russian media, the trilateral talks will focus on the main topic – "building a security framework for Russia and Ukraine" – following the end of the war.

Several Russian media outlets later reported that, according to Ushakov, a new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi in the second half of November. "We're looking at Abu Dhabi… That was the agreement – somewhere, probably in the middle of November, around the 10th," the media quoted Ushakov as saying. According to him, "it has not yet been determined exactly who will travel to the talks… the talks will take place at the expert level, as before – in Abu Dhabi and Geneva."