Sybiha meets Chinese ambassador, discusses achieving peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha received Ma Shengkun, the Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine, at the Foreign Ministry's diplomatic residence. The meeting focused on intensifying bilateral dialogue ahead of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the People's Republic of China.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the interlocutors paid particular attention to cooperation within international organizations, the development of political contacts, reciprocal visits, increasing the volume of bilateral trade, and expanding access for Ukrainian products to the Chinese market.

The parties exchanged views on steps China could take to facilitate a peaceful resolution as soon as possible.

"The Ukrainian side counts on Beijing's constructive role," the statement reads.

The Foreign Minister personally thanked the ambassador and the entire staff of the Chinese mission for continuing to work in Kyiv despite daily, massive Russian shelling.