Estonia working to transfer significant number of locomotives to Ukraine – FMs

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a call conversation with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, whom he thanked for confirming that work is underway to transfer a significant number of locomotives to Ukraine.

On his page on X social media platform, Sybiha said that he had briefed his Estonian counterpart on the latest Russian terrorist attacks, the situation on the battlefield, and recent developments related to peace efforts.

"I outlined our urgent needs to strengthen Ukraine's defense and resilience ahead of winter, with a particular focus on Russian strikes against our railways. I am deeply grateful to Margus and Estonia for today's confirmation that they are working to send a substantial number of locomotives to Ukraine. This support for the vital transport lines that sustain our economy and people is greatly appreciated," Sybiha said.

The interlocutors also discussed the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn and the expected outcomes of the event.

"Pressure on Moscow must be ramped up drastically, not gradually. Margus and I share this approach. We discussed next steps to strengthen EU sanctions against Russia, increase defense assistance to Ukraine, including through NATO's PURL initiative, and ensure accountability for Russian crimes," the post reads.

Sybiha thanked Estonia "for being a trusted ally and friend."