Moscow, Kyiv agree to Witkoff, Kushner proposal for technical-level Russia-US-Ukraine meeting – media

Moscow and Kyiv have agreed to a proposal by U.S. President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to hold trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine at the technical level, Axios reported Wednesday, citing a source.

"U.S. official: Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner proposed a trilateral meeting at the technical level between the US, Russia, and Ukraine," the news portal said.

"This was accepted by the Ukrainians in Oslo yesterday and by the Russians in St. Petersburg today," Axios said, citing the source.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Putin and Witkoff specifically discussed the resumption of trilateral talks in the Russia-U.S.-Ukraine format. He noted that a new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi in the first ten days of November.