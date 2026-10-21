National tour of documentary on diaspora's role in Ukraine's independence to start in Canada

A national tour of Canada for the documentary "Distance to Independence" will start in Ottawa on November 16, a Ukrainian-Canadian film about the little-known role of the Ukrainian diaspora in North America in Ukraine's attainment of independence in 1991, the project's press office told Interfax-Ukraine.

The tour is timed to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the All-Ukrainian referendum on December 1, 1991, and Canada's historic recognition of Ukraine's independence. The film will be screened in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, and Calgary.

Two film crews worked on the documentary: one in Ukraine and one in Canada. The Canadian film crew was led by Anna Palenchuk, the film's producer and initiator, and Akim Galimov, a Ukrainian journalist, founder of the Real History team, and the film's co-producer.

"For me, as the producer of the film 'Distance to Independence,' it was important to tell the story of Ukraine's path to independence through the language of documentary film – through real people, personal stories, and lived experiences. Thirty-five years later, we see that independence is not just a chapter of the past. Ukraine is once again forced to fight for it," film producer Palenchuk said.

On December 1, 1991, more than 90% of Ukrainians who participated in the referendum supported Ukraine's independence. The very next day, Canada became the first Western country to officially recognize the independent Ukrainian state. Thirty-five years later, this story takes on special significance, as Ukraine is once again forced to defend its independence – this time against a full-scale Russian invasion.

At the heart of the documentary "Distance to Independence" is the story of about 80 young Canadians and Americans of Ukrainian descent who, in the summer of 1991, set out for the historic homeland of their ancestors. At that time, the Soviet Union was in its final months of existence, and Ukraine stood on the threshold of independence, though its political future remained uncertain.

Over the course of 99 days, from Ukraine's declaration of independence on August 24 to the referendum on December 1, Canadians and Americans of Ukrainian descent travelled across the country, meeting with students, teachers, miners, workers, and local communities to discuss independence, democracy, and the future of the Ukrainian state.

While preparing the film, the production team recorded about 30 interviews with direct participants in the events to recreate the atmosphere of 1991 and preserve their memories.

The activities of these 80 representatives of the diaspora were not limited to Kyiv and western Ukraine. Activists also travelled to the east and south, specifically to Donetsk and Mariupol, where support for Ukraine's withdrawal from the Soviet Union was far from obvious at the time.

Young Canadians and Americans brought printing equipment to Ukraine, distributed leaflets and informational materials, and spoke directly with people, trying to explain the opportunities that independence would bring. Activists from the Ukrainian diaspora in North America also produced television commercials in support of independence, which were broadcast in Ukraine on the eve of the historic referendum.

One of the organizers of this campaign was Borys Wrzesnewskyj – a Canadian entrepreneur and public figure who was later elected four times to the Canadian Parliament representing the Etobicoke Centre riding.

During his travels through Ukraine in 1991, Wrzesnewskyj recorded events on an amateur video camera. More than three decades later, these recordings became an important part of the documentary film.

The filmmakers gained access to approximately 20 videotapes, which were digitized in Toronto. This unique archival footage captures Ukraine during the final months of the Soviet Union's existence – a time when the old political system was already crumbling and the future of an independent state was still taking shape.

For Canadian audiences, the film reveals a little-known chapter of their own history and serves as a reminder that relations between Canada and Ukraine were shaped not only by diplomatic decisions but also by the initiatives of ordinary citizens. As the organizers told Interfax-Ukraine, an event for parliamentarians will be held in Ottawa on December 2, featuring participants in the events of 1991.

The film "Distance to Independence" has already been released in theaters in Ukraine.

The production of the documentary "Distance to Independence" was made possible thanks to financial support from the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, the Shevchenko Foundation, the Huculak Foundation, and the UNF Foundation. The film's distributor in Canada is Kazka Films. Watch the teaser: https://vimeo.com/1213932957/cac81d000c?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci.