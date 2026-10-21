Trump may step up pressure on Ukraine to secure peace agreement with Russia by end of year – media

U.S. President Donald Trump may step up pressure on Ukraine to reach agreements on ending the war with Russia within the next eight weeks, particularly during events scheduled for December as part of the G20 summit, according to The Atlantic.

According to the publication, Ukraine's prospects will be influenced by the results of the U.S. midterm congressional elections, Trump's potential talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November, as well as the G20 summit, which is set to take place in December at Trump's golf resort near Miami.

"The president has visions of standing between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they sign a peace deal, even if he has to strong-arm Ukraine to do it," the report reads.

Ukrainian officials, however, fear that Washington may be negotiating Ukraine's future without its participation. One of them, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, told the publication: "It looks like this is all happening without us."

According to the publication, the results of the U.S. midterm congressional elections could also influence Washington's future policy toward Ukraine. Democrats are expected to win a majority in the House of Representatives, while the situation in the Senate remains uncertain. At the same time, the new Congress will not convene until January 3, so until then, Trump will be able to act under the current balance of power.

Another source of uncertainty is the potential talks between Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping. According to The Atlantic, Putin proposed holding a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, in the middle of November to discuss a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine. Trump has stated his willingness to participate in such a meeting.

The publication notes that the prospect of discussing Ukraine's future without its representatives is causing concern in the West. One Ukrainian official stated that there are fears regarding a possible division of the world into spheres of influence.

"Our worry is that they are looking at this as a new Yalta Conference, to divide the world into spheres of influence," he said.

According to The Atlantic, Trump is seeking to reach some kind of peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by December, when the G20 summit is scheduled to take place. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has confirmed his participation in the summit, has expressed his willingness to negotiate with Putin to end the war, but has ruled out making territorial concessions.

The publication emphasizes that an attempt to reach an agreement within the next eight weeks could put Ukraine under significant pressure. The Atlantic concludes that if Trump gets his way over the next eight weeks, it may amount not to a negotiation process but to capitulation.