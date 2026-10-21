CERT-UA handles approximately 200 cyber incidents targeting Ukrainian citizens in first nine months of 2026 - Special Communications and Information Protection Service

CERT-UA, the national team for responding to cyber incidents, cyberattacks, and cyber threats, which operates under the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, recorded and processed approximately 200 cyber incidents targeting Ukrainian citizens between January and September 2026. For comparison, only 80 such incidents were recorded during the same period in 2025.

"However, this does not necessarily indicate an increase in the number of cyberattacks against citizens or an improvement in their effectiveness. These figures are significantly influenced by the fact that citizens have become more aware and are reaching out to us more frequently," noted Dmytro Pakholchenko, Director of the Cyber ​​Defense Department at the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, in a brief interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He pointed out that the primary cyber threats recorded against Ukrainian citizens included phishing campaigns aimed at stealing account credentials specifically for messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal, as well as other online services, along with the distribution of malicious software disguised as legitimate applications, documents, or software updates.

Overall, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine has identified the primary cyber threats facing the country: cyber espionage, the distribution of malicious software, phishing campaigns, destructive cyberattacks, and the activities of financially motivated cybercriminal groups.

At the same time, key targets for these cyberattacks continue to be government agencies, local self-government bodies, institutions within the security and defense sector, energy industry enterprises, and other critical infrastructure facilities.

It is noted that malicious actors focus on disrupting the operation of information systems, stealing information and credentials, and gaining unauthorized access to information systems.