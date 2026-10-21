Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens aid center for victims of Russian attacks in Kharkiv

A support center run by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is operating at one of the sites in Kharkiv that was struck by Russian air attacks.

"Today, a Ukrainian Red Cross assistance point is operating at one of the locations, where people can receive water, hot drinks, snacks and psychological support. Humanitarian assistance is also being provided according to people’s needs. This includes OSB boards and tarpaulins to provide temporary protection for damaged homes, hygiene kits, food parcels, sleeping kits and drinking water," URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

URCS said that in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team worked alongside other emergency services at strike sites in the city’s Novobavarskyi district. Volunteers searched the surrounding areas and damaged buildings, going door to door to identify people affected by the attacks. They provided first aid and psychological first aid to people experiencing acute stress reactions.

A Ukrainian Red Cross team is also working in the village of Korotych, which was affected by an overnight attack. Staff and volunteers are currently assessing the needs of those affected to determine what assistance is required.

As previously reported, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Kharkiv and 13 other settlements in the region, resulting in two deaths and 24 injuries, including two children. In Kharkiv, seven people sustained injuries, while two others experienced an acute stress reaction. In the village of Korotych, an 83-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman were killed, and 11 people, including a 2-month-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, suffered an acute stress reaction.