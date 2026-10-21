Klitschko: All 85 new buses purchased with EIB loan already in service on Kyiv's bus routes

The capital has completed a project to supply 85 new buses purchased from Turkey using a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"I met with Karl Neghammer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank Group, to mark the completion of the project to supply Kyiv with 85 new modern buses," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, all the buses are already in service on the capital's routes. They were purchased as part of a financial agreement with the EIB under Ukraine Urban Public Transport project, with the loan amount totalling EUR 18.5 million.

The 12-meter-long buses feature low floors and are equipped with ramps for people with disabilities and those with limited mobility. They are also equipped with information displays, air conditioning and heating systems, video surveillance cameras, stop announcement systems, energy-efficient LED lighting, and tinted windows. According to the mayor, each bus has 27 seats and is designed to carry up to 80 standing passengers.

As Klitschko noted, the purchase made it possible to increase the accessibility of public transportation in the capital and improve passenger travel conditions. He also thanked the EIB for its assistance in modernizing the fleet of Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise.

The vehicles were delivered to Kyiv in several batches from September 2025 to June 2026.