Ukrzaliznytsia installs 33 mobile shelters in Kyiv, region, plans 778 more nationwide

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has installed 33 basic mobile shelters at railway facilities in Kyiv and Kyiv region and plans to install another 128 in the capital and region and nearly 650 in other regions of Ukraine.

"These modular structures have repeatedly demonstrated their effectiveness during drone attacks, helping protect railway workers and save lives," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

The company said it had installed 434 mobile shelters in total since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The shelters are being installed at the most dangerous locations, the company said, including near critical facilities essential to train operations and at stations where Ukrzaliznytsia has no other designated protective structures.

The previous day, Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Volodymyr Shemaiev said Ukrzaliznytsia had installed 281 mobile shelters for employees at stations, depots and production units, including 214 this year, and that one of the objectives was to increase the number to 800.

He said mobile shelters had been installed in Kyiv and Kyiv region at Darnytsia, Pochaina, Boryspil, Vasylkiv-1 and Brovary stops and platforms.