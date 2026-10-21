CERT-UA sees signs of possible AI use by cybercriminals in Jan-Sept 2026 – State Special Communications Service

Specialists from CERT-UA, which operates under Ukraine's State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, recorded signs of possible use of artificial intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals in preparing phishing messages, creating fake web pages and developing software code in January-September 2026.

"At the same time, identifying individual indicators does not make it possible to conclusively establish that artificial intelligence was used and requires additional technical analysis," Dmytro Pakholchenko, director of the Cyber Protection Department of the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine in a blitz interview.

Although there is no separate tracking of AI use, the agency's specialists' experience indicates that cybercriminals are resorting to AI tools significantly more often than last year, he said.

The State Special Communications Service also explained that AI allows cybercriminals to automate certain stages of attacks and create convincing texts in any language.

"In addition, these technologies lower the barrier to entry, making it possible for even insufficiently qualified individuals to carry out attacks," Pakholchenko said.

Earlier, Vitaliy Balashov, deputy minister for digital transformation for cybersecurity and cloud technologies, told Interfax-Ukraine that some cyberattacks observed by the specialized Security Operations Center unit of the state-owned Diia enterprise may be carried out using AI. The technology can enhance the capabilities of both attackers and those defending against attacks, enabling them to work faster, automate a large number of processes and increase the number of simultaneous actions.

At the same time, the deputy minister said AI in cybersecurity can primarily speed up processes and reduce operational workloads by automating established procedures. These include analyzing event logs, identifying patterns of potential attacks and responding to threats quickly.

The full text of the blitz interview with Dmytro Pakholchenko, director of the Cyber Protection Department of the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, will be published on the Interfax-Ukraine website.