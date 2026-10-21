Vereshchuk on Lviv Regional Council decision: Only RF stands to gain from tension in our relations with Poland

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Vereschuk has urged deputies of Lviv Regional Council to refrain from decisions that could harm relations with Poland.

"I am from Lviv region myself. Moreover, I once worked in local government, just as you do. I therefore understand well what local self-government entails, and I have great respect for the rights of territorial communities. At the same time, the local authorities of Lviv region cannot disregard the foreign policy interests of the Ukrainian state. I am referring to certain decisions of yours that damage our relations with Poland—one of our key allies in the war against Russia," Vereschuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, without specifying which particular decision she meant.

She emphasized that Ukraine’s military and economic logistics depend heavily on Poland; that Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration also relies on Polish support; and that nearly a million Ukrainian citizens currently reside in Poland.

"Consequently, we cannot afford to disregard the Poles, especially during wartime, and even more so when it comes to sensitive issues of historical memory. Only Russia stands to gain from tension in our relations with Poland. That must not be allowed to happen. I urge you to exercise pragmatism and a sense of responsibility toward the state. I hope you will hear me," Vereschuk added.

As previously reported, on October 20, Lviv Regional Council voted to designate 2027 as the "Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), and Oleh Olzhych." The decision in question was approved during a meeting of Lviv Regional Council’s commission on culture, information policy, and promotion on July 6 shortly after Karol Nawrocki (a Polish official) announced a move to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle. This followed Zelenskyy’s decision to bestow the honorary title "Named After the Heroes of the UPA" upon the Pivnich (North) Separate Special Operations Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The incident led to tensions in Ukrainian-Polish relations, though on October 17, Zelenskyy indicated that the situation had improved.

On October 20, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Lviv Regional Council’s decision, noting that it serves the interests of Ukraine’s enemies. Meanwhile, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the move harms relations between the two nations. "Such a decision does not foster mutual trust between our peoples; on the contrary, it deepens divisions. It is essential that the Ukrainian authorities distance themselves from this position," he wrote.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement emphasizing the importance of fostering friendly bilateral relations with Poland and described Lviv Regional Council’s recent decision as counterproductive to ongoing efforts. "We believe that the recent decision by the Lviv Regional Council, which touches upon sensitive historical issues within the bilateral agenda, is counterproductive to our current efforts aimed at further developing Ukrainian-Polish relations and addressing problematic issues, especially amid the full-scale Russian aggression and the unprecedented security threats facing both our countries and the region as a whole," the message reads.