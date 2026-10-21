CERT-UA handles 22.4% more cyber incidents in Jan-Sept 2026 year-on-year - State Special Communications Service

Ukraine's national Computer Emergency Response Team, CERT-UA, operating under the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, recorded and handled 4,800 cyber incidents in January-September 2026, up 22.4% from 3,900 in the same period last year.

"Government bodies, local authorities, security and defense sector institutions, critical infrastructure enterprises and commercial sector representatives were among the main targets of cyberattacks," Dmytro Pakholchenko, director of the Cyber Protection Department at the administration of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine in a blitz interview.

Incidents involving malicious code accounted for the largest share of cases, at 44.9%, followed by information gathering, including phishing, at 24.2%, he said.

"Incidents involving interference with or attempts to interfere with information systems, the distribution of malicious content and fraud were also recorded," Pakholchenko said.

The State Special Communications Service said attackers focused mainly on stealing credentials and information, gaining unauthorized access to information systems and maintaining a presence in compromised environments.

Compared with last year, attackers have been updating their malware tools and increasingly using legitimate software and web services to carry out cyberattacks, Pakholchenko said.

Another trend identified by the agency is the increasingly frequent use of techniques that induce users to execute malicious commands themselves, under the pretext of fixing technical problems or completing a verification procedure.

Emails containing malicious attachments and links also remain a concern, he said.

Earlier in October, the Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2026 said Ukraine ranked third worldwide and first in Europe in the first half of 2026 among countries whose organizations and users were most frequently targeted by cyberattacks. In 2025, Ukraine ranked fifth globally and third in Europe.

According to the report, Ukraine accounted for 4.8% of victims worldwide, with only the United States and Israel ranking higher.

The Microsoft report also highlighted that Ukraine remains a major focus of activity by Russian state actors, accounting for 14% of their recorded activity.

The full text of the blitz interview with Dmytro Pakholchenko, director of the Cyber Protection Department at the administration of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, will be published on the Interfax-Ukraine website.