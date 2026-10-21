Koretsky outlines priority measures to combat shadow economy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said that, together with government officials, members of parliament and the leadership of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), National Police, tax and customs services, he had identified priority measures to eliminate or reduce the shadow economy.

"Priority measures include combating illegal production and circulation of tobacco products, taxation of electronic cigarettes and liquids for them, smuggling, eliminating tax evasion schemes, fraud in the gambling business and more," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He said particular attention was paid to strengthening controls over the import, registration and targeted use of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine.

"There are reasonable suspicions that the term 'humanitarian aid' is being used for criminal schemes. The Ministry of Social Policy, together with the relevant government agencies, will prepare the necessary amendments to regulations," the prime minister said.

The meeting also considered introducing electronic contracts and invoices for formalizing agreements and bills, as well as automatic data exchange. The government will prepare the necessary legislative amendments, he said.

"Specific tasks, deadlines and those responsible were identified for each area. The aim is to prevent illegal schemes, secure additional revenue for the state budget and ensure a level playing field for businesses that operate legally and pay taxes. We will report on progress monthly," Koretsky wrote.