Ukraine faults Lviv council history vote, urges Poland calm

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the Lviv Regional Council's recent decision on historical issues counterproductive and urged Poland to refrain from sharp steps, saying it values the development of friendly bilateral relations with Poland.

The ministry said in a comment to journalists that it is working to develop friendly bilateral relations with Poland, and that in recent years substantial progress has been made in building the strategic partnership, carrying out search and exhumation work and establishing historical dialogue. Defense cooperation between the countries is also developing, it said.

"In this context, we believe that the Lviv Regional Council's recent decision, which touches on sensitive historical issues on the bilateral agenda, is counterproductive for our current efforts to build Ukrainian-Polish relations further and resolve problem issues amid full-scale Russian aggression and unprecedented security threats to our two countries and the region as a whole," the ministry said.

The ministry drew attention to the fact that the decision was made at the regional level, by a local self-government body. The deputies who voted for it did not seek advice from the ministry or other central authorities to assess the consequences of their actions for bilateral relations with Poland, it said.

"It is important to note that deputies of this council hold elected posts and are not subordinate to the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the president of Ukraine or central executive bodies," the ministry said.

The ministry said it is convinced that the strategic partnership with Poland "requires restraint and predictability, professional and open dialogue, and trust-building."

Political decisions of regional local self-government bodies must not harm Ukraine's national interests, above all in security and European integration, the ministry said.

"At the same time, we call on the Polish side to refrain from sharp steps that could hinder the trend of normalizing relations."

"For our part, we confirm our readiness to resolve all problem issues in bilateral relations constructively through diplomatic channels in the spirit of good neighborliness," it said.

On October 20 the Lviv Regional Council voted to declare 2027 the "Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Oleh Olzhych."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the decision, saying such a step helps Ukraine's enemies.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the decision harms relations between the two countries.