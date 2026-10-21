Zelenskyy: Ukraine counts on more Norwegian defense aid in Nov

Ukraine expects additional defense support packages from Norway in November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after meeting Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik, Kongsberg CEO Eirik Lie and company representatives.

"We very much count on additional defense support packages next month," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The meeting also discussed speeding up development of the European anti-ballistic program FREYJA, in which Norway takes part, Zelenskyy said.

"There are already first results in creating individual elements of the system. Today we determined where we can and must speed up in order to reach testing by the end of this year," he said.

The sides also discussed in detail the start of work on new satellite communications capabilities for Ukrainian military personnel, he said.