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Zelenskyy open to freezing war on current front line

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Zelenskyy open to freezing war on current front line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would agree to a peace deal that freezes the war along the current front line, calling it a realistic way to end the war.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News that Ukraine now needs to freeze the situation and that he thinks this is a real way to end the war. He was answering a question on whether Ukraine would accept a peace deal that froze the war along the current front lines.

A ceasefire should be the minimum demand on Russia, he said. After that, Ukraine would turn to US President Donald Trump and European partners for security guarantees.

The most important thing is peace, and peace backed by security, he said.

#zelenskyy #russia #war
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