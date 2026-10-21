EU expects debrief on Witkoff-Putin talks - Commission

The European Commission expects the results of United States envoy Steve Witkoff's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to be discussed after the American delegation returns from Russia, Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho said in Brussels on Wednesday.

The Commission was present at the talks in Oslo on peace for Ukraine, she said. The main topics were territorial issues, security and Ukraine's postwar prosperity.

Pinho said that, with a meeting between U.S. representatives and Putin announced for St. Petersburg, the main aim in Oslo was to find out whether conditions exist for moving to trilateral or even multilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia at one table.

She said Tuesday's meeting in Oslo continued earlier discussions, namely the talks in Miami two weeks ago, and was an opportunity to take stock.

Pinho said the national security advisers of the E3 group (Germany, France and Britain) took part, as did a Commission representative for the EU and a NATO representative. The United States was represented by Witkoff. National security advisers or their deputies from Germany, Britain, Italy, the EU and NATO were also present, she said. The meeting was hosted by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.