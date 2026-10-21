NATO, Ukraine boost rehab for wounded troops

Representatives of Ukraine, NATO and partner countries discussed in Vilnius the modernization of military rehabilitation centers, provision of modern equipment and training of Ukrainian specialists, the NATO Representation in Ukraine said.

A meeting of representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, NATO and partner countries on developing the system of physical and psychological rehabilitation for wounded Ukrainian servicemen under the RENOVATOR project was held in Vilnius on October 14, the representation said. Participants from Ukraine, Lithuania, Britain, Norway, Sweden and Latvia discussed the priority needs of Ukrainian rehabilitation centers, supplying them with modern medical equipment, raising specialists' qualifications and continuity of medical care during the full-scale war.

RENOVATOR is aimed at strengthening the capacity of Ukraine's military rehabilitation system, it said. It provides for modernizing rehabilitation infrastructure, supplying the necessary equipment and professional development of medical workers who help Ukrainian defenders recover from injuries.

"The main measure of our cooperation is not the number of events held but a tangible result for the serviceman. Every wounded defender should receive proper help on time, reach the fullest possible functional recovery and have a clear and understandable further rehabilitation route. RENOVATOR can become a practical basis for this through common standards, capacity development and scaling up proven best practices," Medical Forces Commander Colonel Kostiantyn Humeniuk said.

The team of NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine (CAP) stressed the importance of coordinating the efforts of Ukraine, Lithuania and other lead countries of the project, the representation said. This cooperation makes it possible to align support with the current needs of Ukrainian troops, develop rehabilitation infrastructure and strengthen the professional capacity of Ukrainian specialists.

CAP team head Iryna Novakova said the aim is to provide infrastructure, equipment and training to strengthen rehabilitation capacity for Ukrainian defenders and for NATO allies.

"We work together, learn and improve, supporting Ukraine and at the same time building our own collective defense capabilities," she said.

RENOVATOR is one of the key projects under the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. Its implementation involves coordinating the efforts of NATO, Ukrainian defense institutions and partner countries to create a sustainable rehabilitation system that can meet the needs of Ukrainian defenders both during the war and in the long term. The NATO Representation in Ukraine works with Ukrainian partners at all stages of the project, from identifying needs to delivering equipment. NATO continues