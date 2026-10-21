Peace hinges on new Russian signals to USA - Zelenskyy

Further prospects for peace depend, among other things, on whether the United States hears new signals from Russia of readiness for peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after meeting Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo.

"This morning we held another meeting with Jonas in Oslo. Much depends on whether the American side manages to hear something new from Russia today, about peace and not the continuation of war," he said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Ukraine continues to coordinate further steps with Store toward a just peace, he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Norway and its prime minister personally for leadership in supporting Ukraine in defense, economic and diplomatic areas.