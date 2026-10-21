Witkoff urges Putin to restart trilateral talks on Ukraine

United States special envoy Steve Witkoff has proposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin consider resuming trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia at the level of technical groups, and has handed over documents setting out approaches to a peace settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, Russian media reported.

"I also hope you will consider resuming trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States, within which we could discuss next steps toward a settlement," Witkoff said at a meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The talks could involve representatives of technical groups and experts who would work through the relevant issues in detail, he said. Witkoff expressed hope that the sides could discuss the proposal even if they do not reach a final decision at the current meeting.

The American envoy also said he had brought documents setting out approaches to a peace settlement and asked Putin to look at them. United States special envoy Jared Kushner was to join the meeting by phone, and, according to Witkoff, also wanted to present a few ideas.

After the Oslo talks on October 20, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Witkoff and European representatives, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said the sides had discussed security, the economy, air defense, energy infrastructure and a partial ceasefire, including in the context of energy and food security.

Zelenskyy said the proposals worked out by Ukraine and its European partners provide for a move to a potential trilateral meeting of leaders to resolve issues that require decisions at the highest level. He said Witkoff was to pass these proposals to the Russian side.