24% of Ukrainian readers quit Russian books - survey

After the start of the full-scale invasion, 24% of Ukrainian readers stopped reading books in Russian altogether, and another 25% began reading them much less often, according to a study by Gradus Research commissioned by the Ministry of Culture.

Respondents were asked in which languages they had read or listened to books over the past 12 months. Some 87% said Ukrainian, 42% Russian, 8% English and 1% other languages, and 1% found it hard to answer.

Asked whether their attitude to reading books in Russian had changed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 24% said they had stopped reading books in Russian altogether, 25% said they now read in Russian much less often, 22% said their attitude had changed but this had not affected the language they read in, 16% said their attitude had not changed, 8% said they had not read books in Russian either before or after the full-scale invasion, and 5% found it hard to answer.

The comprehensive study "Reading in Ukraine: Behavior, Motivation and Engagement Tools" was carried out by Gradus Research with the support of the Believe in Yourself Foundation. It included 41 in-depth interviews (March-May 2026) and a survey of 2,200 respondents aged 14 and older (August 17-25, 2026). The survey did not cover temporarily occupied territories or areas of active combat.

The Ministry of Culture initiated a national reading study in spring 2026. The first insights from the qualitative research were presented on May 30 at Book Arsenal.

The quantitative study, published on October 20, showed that 59% of Ukrainians read or listened to books at least a few times a month over the past year, 22% do so a few times a year or less, and 13% had not done so once in the past 12 months. Almost 50% of Ukrainian readers had not bought books in the past three months, and 34% bought only print books. Print books remain the most common reading format: 58% of respondents said they choose print, 44% electronic books and 35% audiobooks. Only 34% of Ukrainians think their locality has enough bookstores, 22% say there are too few, and 21% say there are none at all.