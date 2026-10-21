Russia frees American Hubbard, Witkoff sees truce progress

Russia has freed United States citizen Stephen Hubbard, who was convicted in Russia of mercenary activity, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff said progress has been made in talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine, Russian media reported.

The release of Hubbard became known during Witkoff's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. Witkoff thanked the Russian side on behalf of US President Donald Trump and the American people.

On the eve, Trump said that in a telephone conversation with Putin he asked for Hubbard's release.

Witkoff also said that talks with Ukrainian and European representatives in Oslo were productive and that the sides made progress.

"I hope we have really formed the necessary basis to successfully achieve a ceasefire," he said at the meeting with Putin.

Stephen Hubbard is a 74-year-old US citizen and a former teacher from Big Rapids, Michigan. He served in the United States Air Force and the National Guard, earned a master's degree in English and taught English in Japan for about 25 years. He later moved to Cyprus and in 2014 to Izium in Kharkiv region, where he lived with his Ukrainian partner, Reuters reported.

In October 2024 a Russian court sentenced Hubbard to six years and 10 months in prison on a charge of mercenary activity for allegedly fighting on Ukraine's side. According to the Russian investigation, he signed a contract with a territorial defense unit in February 2022, and Russian troops detained him in Izium in April.

Hubbard's sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox, questioned reports that he had pleaded guilty. She described her brother as someone who held pro-Russian views and was unlikely to take up arms at his age.

In January 2025 the United States State Department designated Hubbard as wrongfully detained.