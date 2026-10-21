EU Parliament vice president starts Oleshky hunger strike

European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno has called on the international community to pay attention to the critical humanitarian situation in occupied Oleshky, announcing a hunger strike and calling for an immediate humanitarian truce, deliveries of food and medicine and safe evacuation of civilians, she said on X on Tuesday.

"But I cannot wage this fight alone. I call on civil society organizations, citizens, and national and local institutions to join this great action of nonviolent resistance," she said in the post.

Thousands of residents of the city lack permanent access to food and medicine, she said. Mined territory makes attempts to leave Oleshky extremely dangerous: those who stay risk dying of hunger, and those who try to evacuate face danger.

Picierno called for an immediate humanitarian truce, access for food and medicine to the city, and safe evacuation for civilians who wish to leave.

The mobilization is meant to support the efforts of Pope Leo XIV and others trying to prevent a large-scale humanitarian tragedy, she said.

"The residents of Oleshky cannot be left to fend for themselves. It is time to act together so that diplomacy produces concrete results and no one is left to die in silence," she said.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Picierno called Oleshky a symbol of the "inhumanity of the killer sitting in the Kremlin." She said the city has been under Russian occupation since the first day of the full-scale invasion and was cut off from the outside world for months.

She also said that after almost five years of war, discussion of Ukraine has, in her view, been muted by Moscow propaganda, aided by paid analysts and cowardly politicians.

Pope Leo XIV has spoken about the situation in Oleshky with Russian President Vladimir Putin and later with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.