Witkoff due back in Oslo after Putin meeting - media

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steven Witkoff has flown to St. Petersburg and will return to Oslo after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue discussions on Ukraine, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

"I think it will be a meeting at the airport. It is expected to be a kind of feedback. I think that we may now have moved into a phase where the Russians are also looking for opportunities for diplomatic talks," Store said in comments to the broadcaster on Wednesday morning.

Witkoff will present Putin with an updated proposal to end the war in Ukraine, and Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will join the meeting by video link, Axios reported, citing its own sources.

The United States hopes the new proposal "will pave the way for direct trilateral and broader multilateral talks," a source told the outlet. "The White House hopes Putin will show greater readiness for compromise after Trump agreed to lift sanctions on sales of Russian diesel fuel and took other steps that Moscow viewed positively," the report said.

Witkoff has already arrived in Russia after a day of talks in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the leaders of Norway and Finland and representatives of France, Britain, Germany, Poland, the European Union and NATO.

Kushner joined the Oslo meeting by video link and again stressed Trump's demand that Ukraine stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, a source familiar with the situation said. After the meeting Zelenskyy said he is ready to stop strikes on Russian refineries if Moscow takes corresponding steps.

A U.S. official said Ukraine "put forward new ideas and proposals that were discussed in detail." The sides made "significant progress" and now have "strong working-level alignment" on next steps, the official said.

Zelenskyy remains in Oslo and on Wednesday morning is at the Storting, the Norwegian parliament, where he is meeting Speaker Masud Gharahkhani and the leaders of parliamentary factions.

On October 20, Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff in Oslo with European partners taking part, and Kushner took part online because of illness. Ukraine and its partners worked out proposals for achieving peace, and Zelenskyy said Witkoff would pass them to the Russian side during his visit to Russia.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after the talks that significant progress had been made in the diplomatic process and that the outcome of Witkoff's meeting with the Russian leadership would be important.